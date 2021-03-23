What The Politics?! Episode 27: Life as a D.C. congressional intern

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On this week’s episode of “What The Politics?!” we explore what it’s like to work as an intern in Washington, D.C.

This year has had its shares of ups and downs, especially when it comes to our country’s politics. So we wanted to speak with someone who has been front and center to the chaos on both sides of the aisle.

We discuss what day-to-day life is like for someone in this position, and the differences between working for both parties up close and personal.

Our special guest for this week’s podcast was also present at the Jan. 6 insurrection at the nation’s capital. Sherman Tylawsky describes that experience first hand and how truly terrifying it was. We examine the current climate of politics and how the capitol riots have affected the dialogue between congressional leaders.

Tylawsky earned his master’s degree in Inernational Affairs from Texas A&M University and recieved a bachelor’s in politics from King’s College in London. Sherman is passionate about politics and is an aspiring statesman.

He was present during the Jan. 6 insurrection at our nation’s capitol. Sherman also runs his own political podcast, “Friends and Fellow Citizens,” a non-partisan platform where he hopes to open dialogue to people across the aisle. Sherman concentrates his studies and interests in Homeland Security and Intelligence as well as cybersecurity in relation to the current climate of politics in our country.

“Friends and Fellow Citizens” Podcast: https://www.shermantylawsky.com/

Sherman Tylawsky

New episodes of What the Politics?! come every Tuesday. Join the conversation!

We want to hear from you! Send us an email with questions you want to be answered, topics you want to hear and guests you’d like brought on. We want you to feel just as much a part of this conversation as we are!

Email either Emily, or Victoria: ECervarich@wnct.com ; ViHolmes@wnct.com or message them on Twitter: @emily_c_tv ; @VicAntHol.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify and on Apple Podcasts.