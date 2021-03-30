What The Politics?! Episode 28: Civil rights across the years and litigation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On this episode of “What The Politics?!” we speak to a well-respected lawyer about past and present Civil Rights movements.

The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin began earlier Monday for his involvement in the death of George Floyd last year. With the start of that trial, we wanted to examine the similarities between the 1960s movement and recent protests and court cases.

We discuss the importance of being educated on your rights as an individual in this country in order to protect yourself under the law and advocate for yourself against unjust actions. Our special guest speaks on the significance of having an open dialogue about personal experiences to help educate and fuel passion.

For this week’s topic, we are joined by Dr. Irving L. Joyner, a professor of law at North Carolina Central University. Joyner received his bachelor from Long Island University and his law degree from Rutgers. Professor Joyner has served in many positions, including the Associate Dean of NCCU School of Law from 1984 to 1992.

He also serves a 5-year term as the vice-chairperson of the 1898 Wilmington Race Riot Commission. Joyner also serves as the legal counsel and the chairperson of the Legal Redress Committee of the North Carolina state branches of the NAACP. He is also a member of the North Carolina Indigents Defense Commission.

Joyner is known for his Civil Rights litigation work in the federal court system, challenging voter suppression laws and changes to state redistricting plans in regards to legislative districts and marginalized communities. He has received a number of awards for his work as a professor, civil rights and political activists litigator including; the 2004 “Lawyer of the Year-George H. White Bar Association,” “Lawyer of the Year-North Carolina Association of Black Lawyers” and the 2006 “NCCU Law Professor of the Year.”

Joyner has written three editions of his book, Criminal Procedure in North Carolina. He also co-hosts the highly acclaimed “Legal Eagle Review” which is dedicated to a discussion of current local and national legal issues and is heard each Sunday evening on WNCU 90.7 FM.

Dr. Irving L. Joyner, J.D.

