What The Politics?! Episode 29: North Carolina Politics: a paradox throughout history

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina’s political history is pretty unique.

Many, like journalist Rob Christensen, have called it a paradox. How does a state vote for Donald Trump, Thom Tillis and then Roy Cooper? An expert tells us it has been this way for over 50 years.

In this week’s episode of What The Politics?!, we analyze North Carolina politics over decades and how it compares to other Southern states historically and today. We discuss the shift in political parties between 1900 and 1960, where North Carolina was considered a “solid Democratic state.”

We look at how things like redistricting and the coronavirus pandemic could be factors that effect upcoming elections and voters’ opinions of elected officials and their affiliated party. In that same respect, we discuss notable leaders and how they have shaped North Carolina politics today.

Our guest for this week’s conversation is Dr. Michael Bitzer, a professor of politics at Catawba College in North Carolina. He is a respected political analyst and pre-law advisor. He specializes in Southern politics, North Carolina history and politics, campaigning, U.S. voting and elections. He received graduate degrees from Clemson University and The University of Georgia.

Employed at Catawba College since 2002, Dr. Bitzer has served on the Faculty Senate, multiple committees, provost of the college, and interim dean of students. He currently serves as the T.P. And J.C. Chair of Politics Science.

More about Dr. Michael Bitzer: https://catawba.edu/academics/programs/undergraduate/politics/faculty/bitzer/dr-j-michael-bitzer/

