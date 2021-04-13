What The Politics?! Episode 30: One for the books…the untold stories of American presidents

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join us this week as we examine what makes a great president.

Is it being a good speaker? Is it being a good writer? Or, is it both? We are joined by the author of the book “Author in Chief: The Untold Story of Our Presidents and the Books They Wrote.” It gives an account of the untold and fascinating stories of our presidents. It’s an inside scoop into their personal lives, if you will.

A good citizen is a good reader. The reverse is true, with most bookish Americans being 31 percent more likely to vote than their peers. In other words, a good reader is also a good citizen. Craig Fehrman

We hear some of the real-life stories of our country’s most powerful leaders and learn about commonalities between the greats. Like, what types of literature inspired these leaders, and how many presidents took their knowledge to later publish books of their own.

In this week’s episode, we are joined by special guest Craig Fehrman. He is an American journalist, historian, and author. His writings have been featured in The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal among others. Fehrman spent 10 years researching and writing his book Author in Chief: The Untold Story of Our Presidents and the Books They Wrote, about the untold stories of our country’s presidents. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana and currently lives in Indiana with his wife and children.

