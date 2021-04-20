What The Politics?! Episode 31: The Afghan War, analyzing American wars

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This year will mark 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks on our country.

Last week, President Joe Biden announced he would be pulling all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, 2021. Over 2,500 U.S. soldiers will be returning home after two decades in the Middle East.

In this week’s podcast, we want to examine America’s war legacy and how it came to be. We look into the reasoning behind foreign interferance and why America chooses to get invloved in foreign disputes. We discuss the future of foreign and domestic issues in our country and the chances of a cyber war in the upcoming years.

Join us as we examine America’s involvement in other countries over the years.

For this week’s topic, we are joined by Dr. Andrew Taylor, a professor of political science at NC State University. Dr. Taylor was born and raised outside of London and received his Ph.D. from the University of Connecticut. He currently teaches courses in American politics and his research focuses on American governmental institutions.

Taylor has won numerous awards, including:

College of Humanities and Social Sciences’ Poole Outstanding Teacher Award in 1999

Outstanding Researcher Award in 2014

NC State’s Extension Service Award in 1999-2000 and 2003-2004.

From 1999-2000, Taylor was the American Politics Science Association’s Steiger Congressional Fellow. He was chair of NC State’s Department of Political Science from 2006 to 2010 and in 2012-2013 was President of the North Carolina Political Science Association.

Publications include:

American Journal of Political Science, Journal of Politics, Legislative Studies Quarterly, Political Research Quarterly, and American Politics Research Elephant’s Edge: The Republicans as a Ruling Party (Praeger, 2005), The Floor in Congressional Life (University of Michigan Press, 2012), Congress: A Performance Appraisal (Westview Press, 2013), and, with Toby L. Parcel, The End of Consensus: Diversity, Neighborhoods, and the Politics of Public School Assignments (UNC Press, 2015).

Taylor also provides political commentary for a number of local media outlets, as well as writing a monthly column for Carolina Journal.

Dr. Andrew Taylor

New episodes of What the Politics?! come every Tuesday. Join the conversation!

We want to hear from you! Send us an email with questions you want to be answered, topics you want to hear and guests you’d like brought on. We want you to feel just as much a part of this conversation as we are!

Email either Emily, or Victoria: ECervarich@wnct.com ; ViHolmes@wnct.com or message them on Twitter: @emily_c_tv ; @VicAntHol.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify and on Apple Podcasts.