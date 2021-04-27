What The Politics?! Episode 32: The financial crisis of 2008, who or what’s to blame

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The financial crisis of 2008 was one of the hardest things many Americans have had to go through economically. Many are still dealing with those burdens today.

In this week’s episode, we analyze the financial crisis and what led to it. Was it someone or something in particular, or a concoction of repeated measures?

We speak with an author and journalist about laissez-faire politics in America and the influence that had on the crisis. Do more regulations mean better regulations? And what happened to the people that contributed to the financial downfall of so many Americans?

In this week’s episode, we are joined by journalist and author Bethany McLean. She is a contributing editor at Vanity Fair as well as being a columnist at Yahoo Finance and a contributor to CNBC. She is known for her writings on the Enron scandal and the financial crisis of 2008. Previous assignments include editor-at-large, columnist for Fortune, and contributor to Slate.

McLean received her bachelor’s degree in English and mathematics from Williams College and currently serves on the board of the Stigler Center at the University of Chicago.

Books:

“All the Devils Are Here: The Hidden History of the Financial Crisis”

“The Smartest Guys in the Room: The Amazing Rise and Scandalous Fall of Enron”

“Shaky Ground: The Strange Saga of the US Mortgage Giants”

“Saudi America: The Truth About Fracking and How It’s Changing the World”

