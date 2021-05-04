What The Politics?! Episode 33: President Biden’s first 100 days

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — President Biden officially completed his first 100 days in office on April 29. The first 100 days of a presidency are filled with executive orders, new policies, campaign tours, and more.

In this week’s episode, we analyze Biden’s first 100 days, what he’s done, and what it could mean for the next four years.

For this weeks conversation we are joined by Dr. Peter Francia from East Carolina University. Francia received his PhD from the University of Maryland and specializes in American politics. He is currently the Director of the ECU Center for Survey Research in the Thomas Harriet College of Arts and Sciences while also teaching in the Politic Science Department.

Francia is a respected political analyst and has been featured on CNN, National Public Radio, USA Today and The Wall Street Journal. He is also the author of several academic books and articles on the subjects of campaign finance, interest groups, public opinion, and American elections.

Dr. Peter Francia

