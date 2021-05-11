What The Politics?! Episode 34: Breaking down N.C. Senate candidates for 2022 election

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The seat of North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr is up for the taking for the first time since 2005. While the election won‘t take place until 2022, candidates are already lining up with their bids for the position.

In this week’s episode, we break down the candidates in the running. As of May 11t, three Republicans and five Democrats have announced their bids. There is speculation of other possible candidates, which may come into play within the next year.

Let’s break down these candidates and analyze what important issues are at the forefront of this future election.

For this week’s conversation, we are joined by a professor of political science from Western Carolina University, Dr. Christoper A. Cooper. He is a Robert Lee Madison Distinguished Professor and Department Head of Political Science and Public Affairs at WCU. He received his BA from Winthrop University and his MA and Ph.D. from the University of Tennessee. His research includes political work with state, local, North Carolina, Southern and American politics.

Dr. Cooper received two of WCU’s highest awards: the University Scholar Award in 2011 for research and the Board of Governor’s Teaching Award in 2013 for teaching. He was also named the 2013 North Carolina Professor of the Year by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching.

Works:

The Resilience of Southern Identity: Why the South Still Matters in the Minds of its People(University of North Carolina Press) Co-author

The New Politics of North Carolina (published by the University of North Carolina Press) Co-editor

More about special guest: https://www.wcu.edu/faculty/ccooper.aspx

Dr. Christopher A. Cooper

