What The Politics?! Episode 35: Public policy issues at the forefront of North Carolinians’ minds

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A recent Civitas poll conducted by the John Locke Foundation asked North Carolina voters “Which two of the following public policy issues are the most important to you?”

The top two surveyed answers were “jobs and the economy” at 33.6%, and “election integrity” at 30.7%.

In this week’s episode, we analyze the responses to said poll and discuss where these issues stem from and why they are important to North Carolina voters right now. We use our experience in the field, knowledge and personal anecdotes to break down these issues.

Full Article: CIVITAS POLL

