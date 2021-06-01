What The Politics?! Episode 36: The Pentagon’s unclassified UFO report, what it could mean for national security

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Sometime in June, a report will be delivered to Congress regarding ‘UFOs’ and ‘UAPs’.

A ‘UFO’ is classified as being any unidentified flying object, and a ‘UAP’, is an unidentified aerial phenomenon, a professional term created by the Department of Defense to replace the term ‘UFO.’

The Pentagon is expected to release this unclassified report as part of a provision in the $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief and appropriations bill signed by former President Donald Trump last year. It calls for a “detailed analysis of unidentified aerial phenomena data and intelligence” from the Office of Naval Intelligence, the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force and the FBI.

This comes after several UFO sightings reported by Navy pilots that flew at high velocities, often maneuvering in a way that baffled experts. Is it truly aliens or otherworldly beings? Or are they the result of advanced technology from foreign countries like China or Russia? And what does this mean for the future of National Security?

Of course, we won’t know the findings until the report is released, but for now, we can speculate and analyze what they may be looking at.

In this week’s episode, we are joined by former FBI Special Agent Kenneth Gray. He retired from the FBI with 24 years of service. Prior to his service, he was a Naval Officer in the Surface Warfare community, U.S. Navy.

During his FBI career, Mr. Gray conducted investigations in Foreign Counter-Intelligence matters, Counterterrorism, Computer Intrusions, Infrastructure Protection, Counter-Proliferation and Surveillance. In 1999, Mr. Gray initiated the Connecticut InfraGard Chapter, which is a partnership between the FBI and the private sector, sharing threat information and best practices. In 2001, Mr. Gray initiated the Connecticut Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) which is a joint agency task force, involving federal, state, and local law enforcement, to address the terror threat. From 1990 to 2001, Mr. Gray was a member of the New Haven FBI SWAT team, and then became a crisis management coordinator for the New Haven Division of the FBI.

Currently, Gray is a senior lecturer of criminal justice at the Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences at the University of New Haven.

Kenneth Gray

