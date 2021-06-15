What The Politics?! Episode 38: Voter legislation ahead of the 2022 midterm elections

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There is a lot of proposed legislation circulating in the N.C. Senate and General Assembly of North Carolina surrounding voter security and suppression. These bills, if approved, will carry a lot of weight when it comes to the 2022 midterm elections.

In this episode, we examine the background of redistricting, voter ID laws and other current legislation in the General Assembly. We specifically look into House Bill 782, and Senate Bill 326, as well as the ongoing debate about voter ID laws.

In this week’s episode, we are joined by Dr. Steven Greene, a professor of political science at North Carolina State University since 2002, Greene received a BA in Political Science from Duke University and MA and PhD from Ohio State. His research and expertise focus on American public opinion and American elections, broadly.

His topics of interest include psychological approaches to voting behavior, partisanship, and public opinion, especially with regard to gender differences, abortion, and the impact of parenthood.

Greene has appeared on BBC-4, CBS Early Show, CNN, CNBC, WRAL, WNCN, WTVD, and WUNC-TV. He has been on the radio with NPR, WUNC, and stations in Canada, Jamaica and Colombia. Appearances in print media include The New York Times, The Times (UK), Reuters, Politico, National Journal, Christian Science Monitor, AFP, AP, and The Raleigh News & Observer as well as newspapers in Russia, Japan, Slovakia, and Spain.

Dr. Greene is the co-author, along with Laurel Elder, of The Politics of Parenthood: Causes and Consequences of the Politicization of the American Family.

More about Dr. Greene: https://faculty.chass.ncsu.edu/shgreene/index.html

