What The Politics?! Episode 40: Catching up in the NC House of Representatives, policy developments

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join us for this episode of What the Politics?!, where we catch back up with a previous guest, NC House Rep. Brian Farkas. He talks about what’s been happening in the recents months and weeks in the state legislature.

We discuss current legislation being proposed and the why behind those bills. Farkas tells us what bills he is drafting and currently showing support for. We also talk about party-line divides in the state and how individuals are breaking down those walls.

Farkas was raised in Pitt County and graduated from J.H. Rose High School. Following high school graduation, he attended the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, where he earned his Bachelors in Political Science and a minor in Economics. Farkas also received a Masters in Public Administration from UNC-Chapel Hill.

Farkas has served on many boards and commissions in the Pitt County area, from being vice-chair for the City of Greenville Public Transportation and Parking Commission to being the only-two term president in the history of the Greenville Museum of Art. In 2019, Gov. Roy Cooper appointed Farkas to serve on the Disciplinary Hearing Commission of the North Carolina State Bar as a public member.

In November 2019, Farkas announced his candidacy to serve Pitt County’s 9th District in the North Carolina House of Representatives. In the 2020 general election, Farkas defeated Republican incumbent Perrin Jones for the seat. As a result, the seat flipped back to Democratic control for the first time since 2012.

