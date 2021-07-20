What The Politics?! Episode 41: Futurist thinking; the pros and cons of futurethink

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In this week’s episode. we examine the ideas behind futurist thinking and how that plays into our government. We analyze scenarios dubbed a “failure of imagination,” like the terrorist attacks of 9/11.

Futurists create fictional scenarios to make predictions about future events and the effects of those events. This type of thinking has a lot of critiques as to how accurate it really is in predicting future outcomes.

Our special guest for this week’s episode helps us break down ways the government can utilize futurethink in creating substantial responses to counter-intelligence, artificial intelligence and more.

ARTICLE: https://www.brookings.edu/research/the-rise-of-the-futurists-the-perils-of-predicting-with-futurethink/

In this week’s episode, we are joined by political science professor, Alexander Montgomery. Dr. Montgomery currently teaches at Reed College in Oregon. He received a B.A. in Physics from the University of Chicago, an M.A. in Energy and Resources from the University of California at Berkeley, and an M.A. in Sociology and a Ph.D. in Political Science from Stanford. He is co-editor of the Oxford Handbook of Political Networks. His research interests include political organizations, social networks, weapons of mass disruption and destruction, social studies of technology, and interstate social relations.

Most recently, he has been a Residential Fellow at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars; prior to that, he was a Council on Foreign Relations International Affairs Fellow in Nuclear Security with a placement in the US Office of the Secretary of Defense (Policy) working for the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction. His portfolio included writing a new Department of Defense Strategy for Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction.

Dr. Alexander H. Montgomery

