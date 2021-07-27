What The Politics?! Episode 42: Law of the Sea: fisheries, environmental policies, and roadblocks in sustainability

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This week we dive deep (pun intended) into laws of the sea, especially here in the United States.

Sustainability has been a major headline in recent years, and policies surrounding environmental concerns are at the forefront of many people’s minds. But we don’t just look at environmental policies in the states, we also examine those policies in foreign countries along with international policies like the Paris Accord.

In this week’s podcast, we are joined by an associate professor of Political Science and International Relations from the University of San Diego, Dr. Andrew Tirrell. He currently teaches a range of courses related to environmental politics, human rights and sustainable development. His research focuses on environmental justice, natural resource management, marine policy and the Arctic. Active projects include research into environmental justice at the Mexico-U.S. border, fisheries management policy and environmental impacts on the development of historical societies.

Tirrell previously taught environmental policy, human rights and natural resource management in undergraduate and graduate courses at Boston College, Tufts University, and Harvard University. He received a B.A. in Classics and History from Brandeis University, a J.D. from Columbia University School of Law, and a Ph.D. in International Relations from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University.

Dr. Andrew Tirrell, JD, PhD

