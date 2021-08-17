What The Politics?! Episode 45: Gen Z, Cancel Culture, masculinity in American Politics

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Popular culture seems to find fascination when it comes to the political habits of American generations.

Gen Zs are making their mark in the political arena, moving away from traditional ideologies. Their approach to politics is vastly different than their older counterparts, highlighting activism, leaving religious affiliations and engaging in an entirely new way.

For this week’s episode, we examine the influences of Gen Zs when it comes to political participation. We discuss how “cancel culture” has emerged and how to gauge the scope of the offense. And finally, we will analyze the impact of masculinity on American Politics, what an A-typical American leader looks like and how does the image of masculinity change generationally?

In this week’s episode, we are joined by Dr. Melissa Deckman. She is the Louis L. Goldstein Professor of public affairs and chair of the Political Science Department at Washington College. She also chairs the board of the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI). She received a B.A. in Political Science from St. Mary’s College of Maryland and an M.A. and Ph.D. in Political Science from American University.

Current areas of research include how gender impacts the political engagement of Generation Z, the impact of masculinity on American political attitudes, and Americans’ views about civility in politics. Dr. Deckman appears on public programming to discuss Maryland politics and she has been cited in numerous newspaper articles.

“Generation Z and Religion” (referenced article): https://religioninpublic.blog/2020/02/10/generation-z-and-religion-what-new-data-show/

Tea Party Women: Mama Grizzlies, Grassroots Leaders, and the Changing Face of the American Right (NYU Press 2016)

Women and Politics (Rowman & Littlefield), written with Julie Dolan and Michele Swers, was published in August 2019.

Dr. Melissa Deckman

New episodes of “What the Politics?!” come every Tuesday. Join the conversation!

We want to hear from you! Send us an email with questions you want to be answered, topics you want to hear and guests you’d like brought on. We want you to feel just as much a part of this conversation as we are!

Email either Emily, or Victoria: ECervarich@wnct.com ; ViHolmes@wnct.com or message them on Twitter: @emily_c_tv ; @VicAntHol.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify and on Apple Podcasts.