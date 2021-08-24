What The Politics?! Episode 46: Could the post-pandemic economy be better?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A locally respected economist recently posed the question, “Could the post-pandemic economy be better?” We’ve seen the COVID-19 pandemic change many aspects of our everyday life, causing a major economic recession.

We examine five components of the economy: remote working, high-speed internet, remote delivery services, cyber ordering of products and remote living.

Will remote working be further incorporated into everyday businesses? Is remote delivery service the future and in-person shopping a thing of the past? Will rural access to high-speed broadband internet service continue to be a priority? We discuss all this and more not directly included in the article.

So, will the post-pandemic economy be better? That’s for you to decide.

Referenced Article: https://cals.ncsu.edu/agricultural-and-resource-economics/news/you-decide-could-the-post-pandemic-economy-be-better/

We are joined by returning guest Dr. Michael Walden, a William Neal Reynolds Distinguished Professor and Extension Economist from North Carolina State University. Dr. Walden received his Ph.D. From Cornell University, and previously taught as a visiting professor at Duke University. He has also served on several local and state-level commissions.

He previously taught consumer economics, economic outlook and public policy at N.C. State University along with being a member of the Graduate Economics faculty with The Poole College of Management. Dr. Walden retired at the end of March 2021 and is now a Professor Emeritus.

Walden has published over 10 books including his most recent, “North Carolina Beyond the Connected Age: The Tar Heel State in 2050.” He currently directs “The North Carolina Economic Outlook”, a semiannual economic forecast, as well as hosting a daily radio show On The Airwaves – Mike and Mary Walden, and writing for his biweekly column “You Decide”, which is carried by over 40 newspapers in the state.

Walden has won numerous academic and public awards, including two “Champion-Tuck Awards for Excellence in Broadcasting”, the “UNC Board of Governor’s Award for Excellence in Public Service” in 2010, the “Order of the Long Leaf Pine” in 2013, and the “Holladay Medal for Excellence” from North Carolina State University in 2014.

Dr. Michael L. Walden

