What The Politics?! Episode 47: Current events, Afghanistan reaction, popularity among political figures

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In this week’s episode of “What The Politics?!” we are joined by a returning guest and political expert to take a look at current events happening within our country.

We touch on the Afghanistan withdrawal of U.S. troops and the implications those impacts could have. We also look ahead to the 2022 midterm elections, speculating some of the hot-button policy issues and candidates. Lastly, we discuss the public popularity of some of our top political figures and why that could be.

Join us next week on What The Politics?! where we take a deep dive into the 20-year war in Afghanistan and what happens next.

We are joined by a returning guest, Dr. Peter Francia from East Carolina University. Francia received his Ph.D. from the University of Maryland and specializes in American politics. He is currently the Director of the ECU Center for Survey Research in the Thomas Harriet College of Arts and Sciences while also teaching in the Politic Science Department.

REPORTER’S NOTEBOOK: Emily and Victoria talk more about this podcast.

Francia is a respected political analyst and has been featured on CNN, National Public Radio, USA Today and The Wall Street Journal. He is also the author of several academic books and articles on the subjects of campaign finance, interest groups, public opinion and American elections.

Dr. Peter Francia

New episodes of “What the Politics?!” come every Tuesday. Join the conversation!

We want to hear from you! Send us an email with questions you want to be answered, topics you want to hear and guests you’d like brought on. We want you to feel just as much a part of this conversation as we are!

Email either Emily, or Victoria: ECervarich@wnct.com ; ViHolmes@wnct.com or message them on Twitter: @emily_c_tv ; @VicAntHol.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify and on Apple Podcasts.