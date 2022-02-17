WNCT 9OYS Sports Talk: ECU baseball returns, previewing 2022 season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Spring is almost here and that means the return of East Carolina University baseball.

The ECU Pirates begin another bid for Omaha starting Friday with a home series against Bryant. Sports director Brian Bailey, anchor Ken Watlington and Digital Content Manager Jason O. Boyd preview the 2022 ECU baseball season with ECU’s Director of Baseball Media Relations Malcolm Gray.

