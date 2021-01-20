WNCT 9OYS Sports Talk Ep. 16: ECU women’s basketball coach Kim McNeill, woman on a mission

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join the 9OYS sports team as they break down some of the latest sports news, including local and national headlines.

Listen this week to our exclusive interview with East Carolina women’s basketball coach Kim McNeill. This week we chat about her coaching history with the sport and how the ‘super mom’ is building the Pirates’ program.

Join Brian Bailey, Nolan Knight and Kelci O’Donnell every Wednesday for the latest in sports talk in ENC.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify, iHeart Radio and Apple Podcasts.