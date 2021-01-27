WNCT 9OYS Sports Talk Ep. 17: ECU’s Malcolm Gray talks Pirate baseball, a look ahead at Super Bowl LV

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join the 9OYS sports team as they break down some of the latest sports news, including local and national headlines.

Listen this week to our exclusive interview with East Carolina’s Malcolm Gray on what the upcoming baseball season will look like. Also, we’ll chat about the Super Bowl LV featuring a matchup between the “G.O.A.T” (Tom Brady) and the “Kid” (Patrick Mahomes).

Join Brian Bailey, Nolan Knight and Kelci O’Donnell every Wednesday for the latest in sports talk in ENC.

