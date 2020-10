GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Sports Director Brian Bailey, Nolan Knight, and Kelci O’Donnell look back at ECU’s home opener against UCF and look ahead as the Pirates prepare to hit the road against Georgia State.

Also, a look at Duke and UNC games this Saturday.

There is also talk about the MLB Playoffs and the NBA Finals with a local favorite.

Join us every Wednesday to talk sports in ENC.

