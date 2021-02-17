WNCT 9OYS Sports Talk Ep. 20: Tarboro Head Coach, Jeff Craddock previews this year’s team; Spring sports in full swing across ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join the 9OYS sports team as they break down some of the latest sports news, including local and national headlines.

Listen this week to our exclusive interview with Tarboro High School football coach Jeff Craddock previewing this year’s team. With Touchdown Friday just over one week away, our sports team looks ahead to the whirlwind the spring season will be. Multiple ECU players received conference recognition this week, plus baseball’s season-opener is slated for Friday. 

Join Brian Bailey, Nolan Knight and Kelci O’Donnell every Wednesday for the latest in sports talk in ENC.

