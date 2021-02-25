WNCT 9OYS Sports Talk Ep. 21: It’s game week for Touchdown Friday!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join the 9OYS sports team as they break down some of the latest sports news, including local and national headlines.

“Touchdown Friday” returns this week featuring area high school football games. Plus, it’s playoff time for high school hoops. WNCT’s Jason O. Boyd joins our sports crew to break down the fun.

Join Brian Bailey, Nolan Knight and Kelci O’Donnell every Wednesday for the latest in sports talk in ENC.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify, iHeart Radio and Apple Podcasts.