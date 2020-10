GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The 9OYS Sports team breaks down the 2020 World Series and discusses two controversial decisions that lit up the sports world Tuesday night.

The Panthers hit the spotlight in the NFC South Thursday Night Football showdown and ECU returns to play for Friday night lights.

Get comfortable, join our latest chat!

Join us every Wednesday to talk sports in ENC.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify, iHeart Radio and Apple Podcasts.