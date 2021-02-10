WNCT 9OYS Sports Talk Episode 19: How accurate is the sports team at Super Bowl prop betting?

WNCT Podcast Network

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:
More Big Race - Daytona

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join the 9OYS sports team as they break down some of the latest sports news, including local and national headlines. 

This week sports director Brian Bailey and sports reporter Nolan Knight take a look at how accurate our Super Bowl LV mock prop bets were this year. Plus, we’ll give you the scoop on other sports across North Carolina.

Join Bailey, Knight and Kelci O’Donnell every Wednesday for the latest in sports talk in ENC.

Click here to subscribe on SpotifyiHeart Radio and Apple Podcasts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV