WNCT 9OYS Sports Talk Episode 19: How accurate is the sports team at Super Bowl prop betting?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join the 9OYS sports team as they break down some of the latest sports news, including local and national headlines.

This week sports director Brian Bailey and sports reporter Nolan Knight take a look at how accurate our Super Bowl LV mock prop bets were this year. Plus, we’ll give you the scoop on other sports across North Carolina.

Join Bailey, Knight and Kelci O’Donnell every Wednesday for the latest in sports talk in ENC.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify, iHeart Radio and Apple Podcasts.