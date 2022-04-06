KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Opening Day is here, not only for Major League Baseball but also for the Down East Wood Ducks.

While the Major League Baseball season begins Thursday, the Minor League Baseball season starts on Friday. The Wood Ducks will be on the road for their first series, playing at the Carolina Mudcats in Zebulon. After that, the team will be back in Kinston for its home opener against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

The WNCT 9 On Your Side sports team gets you ready for the season. Sports director Brian Bailey, anchor Ken Watlington and Digital Content Manager Jason O. Boyd talked with Wood Ducks General Manager Jon Clemmons about Opening Day and the team’s fifth season.

Click the above podcast to find out more. Be sure to join WNCT on Tuesday at Grainger Stadium. We’ll be doing our newscasts live there. After the game, a live fireworks show sponsored by 9OYS will take place.

Down East Wood Ducks website

2022 schedule