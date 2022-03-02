GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’re a fan of basketball, it’s a magical time of the year.

Not only is the high school basketball postseason in full swing, it’s also close to the start of the college basketball postseason. The ACC men’s basketball tournament is one of the highlights of the season that culminates with the NCAA Tournament.

The WNCT 9 On Your Side sports crew share their favorite and not-so-favorite moments from March Madness. Click the above podcast link to hear more. Click here to find previous Sports Talk episodes.