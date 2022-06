GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s postseason time and the East Carolina University baseball team is ready to play host in the Greenville Regional.

ECU (42-18), winners of 18 straight, will open play Friday at 1 p.m. at Clark-LeClair Stadium against Coppin State (24-28). Coastal Carolina (36-18-1) and Virginia (38-17) will play the second game.

WNCT Sports Director Brian Bailey and anchor Ken Watlington along with Digital Content Manager Jason O. Boyd talk the Pirates, the NCAA Tournament and more.