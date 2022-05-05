GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The NFL draft is complete and there were a lot of storylines from it.

Whether you’re a fan of the Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys or just the NFL in general, the WNCT 9 On Your Side Sports Team goes “On The Clock” to look back at the NFL Draft.

WNCT Podcast Network

Join Sports Director Brian Bailey, Garrett Short, and Jason O. Boyd as they talk the highs and lows of the draft, including how East Carolina University did.

Click the above podcast to find out more. Be sure to join WNCT on Tuesday at Grainger Stadium. We’ll be doing our newscasts live there. After the game, a live fireworks show sponsored by 9OYS will take place.

Read more about the NFL draft here. Get the latest Carolina Panthers news here.