GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There is only one coach in North Carolina with 1,000 wins in a single sport, and there’s no one like him.

WNCT Sports Talk: Daily Reflector’s Patrick Mason talks ECU baseball, football and more

Ronald Vincent, the J.H. Rose baseball coach, recently reached that historical mark on April 12. He has coached here for 51 years and has led the program to seven state championships in 1975, 1997, 1999, 2003, 2004, 2008 and 2021.

WNCT Sports Talk: Working with the Wilson Tobs

He started out coaching a little league team in Farmville and grew everything from there. Vincent has also broadcasted and coached football.

WNCT Sports Talk: Stephen Igoe of Hoist the Colours

He taught Social Studies at J.H. Rose for 40 years before solely becoming a coach. The Rampants play at Guy Smith Stadium on Ronald Vincent field.

WNCT Sports Talk: ECU softball seniors reflect on career

Click the video or the audio link above for more of the conversation.