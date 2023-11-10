GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The East Carolina University men’s golf team has had some good athletes come through, but there’s one on the roster now who is just getting started.

Lucas Augustsson is from Sweden and came to the United States to live out of one of his many goals: playing the sport he loves at the collegiate level. When he arrived in Greenville and at East Carolina University, it was not only his first time in North Carolina but also his first time in the United States.

Augustsson now has many accomplishments under his belt. During the just-completed fall season, he led the team with a 70.14 scoring average and finished first at the Ironwood Collegiate Classic. In his freshman year, he became the seventh different Pirate to earn AAC All-Conference honors, was named AAC Golfer of the Week, finished tied for third at the American Championships and much more.

He also says he has plans to continue his career professionally after college. Who knows … he could join the ranks of other golfers who have made that move, like ECU grad Harold Varner III.