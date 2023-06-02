GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A lot of work goes into keeping The Daily Reflector up and running, including the sports columns.

Patrick Mason graduated from the University of Iowa before coming to Greenville and working with The Daily Reflector. He is the designated sports writer there and gets to write about multiple East Carolina University sports, some of the big ones including football, baseball and basketball.

He spoke on a lot of things including how he got involved in writing, his involvement in sports, some of his thoughts on ECU football and expectations for the upcoming baseball regional that the Pirates are playing in at the University of Virginia.

Click the video or the audio link above for more of the conversation.