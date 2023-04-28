GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Speaking from experience, your four years of college athletics fly by.

Sydney Yoder and Sophie Wools are two athletes on the East Carolina softball team. They have put their all into the Pirate program and have brought a new feel to it, along with second-year head coach, Shane Winkler.

Yoder, who is from Charlotte, has played outfield her four years at ECU while Wools, from Leesburg, Va., has stayed behind the plate as a catcher.

Heading into this Saturday’s game with N.C. State, Yoder is batting .231 in 23 games played. In the 2022 season, she saw the field in 51 games with 42 starts in right field. She also finished third on the team in batting average at .292 along with three doubles, three triples and four home runs. She also led the team in RBIs with 31.

Heading into Saturday, Wools has played in 28 games. In 2022, she appeared in 55 games with 50 starts and record a team-high six home runs to go along with a .239 batting average and 10 RBIs. In the 2020 season, she did not commit a single error in 43 defensive chances.

The two athletes told us about their careers at ECU, the culture changes over the last few years, how they’ve grown as athletes, why they chose ECU and more.

