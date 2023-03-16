GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina’s swimming and diving team has had some ups and downs the last few years.

In 2020, COVID-19 affected a lot of schools and athletic programs, including ECU’s swimming and diving due to budget issues. Other sports were cut such as men’s and women’s tennis, leaving 68 athletes and nine coaches affected.

Matthew Jabs, head coach of the swimming and diving team, said he has watched his team grow year-to-year since then. They have completely turned the program around since last season with an 8-3 record this year, as opposed to a 2-8 2021-22 season.

Jabs swam at ECU from 1996-2000, so he is familiar with the Greenville area and is glad he has settled into the coaching role here as he feels it is such a tight-knit and supportive community among Pirate Nation.

