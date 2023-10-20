GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The East Carolina University volleyball team is on a winning streak and playing some of its best ball of the season.

In the past week, they’ve won twice at Temple and twice at home against Memphis. They now have an 18-4 overall record, 9-2 in the AAC after Friday’s win. Those wins keep them in first place in the league standings.

Fifth-year transfer Julianna Askew and senior Jennings Hall talked about the chemistry this team has and how they feel some of their success stems from the bond the team has, no matter the age.

