GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This week’s Sports Talk podcast is about all things East Carolina University.

We focus on the success so far this season for the East Carolina women’s basketball team. Head coach Kim McNeill talks about how things have been going so far for the Pirates.

McNeill talks about the season and why she feels her women have been playing at such a high level. Danae McNeal a senior guard, has been named American Athletic Conference Player two weeks in a row. Freshman forward Amiya Joyner, a Farmville Central High grad, is up there with a few accolades herself.

Earlier this week, just after we spoke with McNeal, the Pirates picked up a win at home over Cincinnati.

WNCT Sports Talk: ‘You can paint this one purple:’ Jeff Charles talks 1,000th game, his career and more

We also get to listen to an interview WNCT’s Brian Bailey had with former Pirates quarterback, Holton Ahlers after his success at the Hula Bowl. Bailey interviewed Ahlers about what’s next in his career and if he sees an NFL opportunity in the future. He also expressed his excitement over receiving the Hula Bowl MVP.

Next up for Ahlers is an appearance in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Jan. 28 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

WNCT Sports Talk: ECU bowl win, Carolina Hurricanes, college football’s national championship

Click the video above or listen to learn more.