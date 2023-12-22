GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Winning a state title in any sport — especially high school football — is no easy task. Doing it two seasons in a row is impressive. Going unbeaten during those two seasons is practically unheard of.

On Dec. 9, Mount Airy walked away with its ninth NCHSAA football state championship, defeating Tarboro 21-3 at Kenan Memorial Stadium, where the UNC-Chapel Hill football team plays. It was the second straight season that the Granite Bears denied the Vikings a state championship and cemented the program as one of the tops in the state.

The Granite Bears finished the season with a clean 16-0 record, making it their 14th championship appearance with a 9-5 record since 1935. It was also their 30th straight victory.

Head coach Jasson Adkins, who has been the head coach since 2018, spoke highly about the bond the guys have and how team chemistry played a part in earning them the big trophy.

