GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Nine On Your Side Sports Talk podcast is covering all things East Carolina University and Eastern North Carolina high school football this week.

The podcast features interviews with head coaches from Tarboro, New Bern, East Duplin and Northern Nash, four out of the eight schools headed to the state championship. They are all right here in ENC.

ECU, Coastal Carolina in Birmingham Bowl

Area coaches gather in Charlotte for state title press conference

Class 4-A state title preview: New Bern vs. Grimsley

Class 2-A state title preview: East Duplin vs. Reidsville

Class 1-A state title preview: Tarboro vs. Mount Airy

It also features an interview with NCPreps.com publisher Deana King and a look into WNCT-TV Sports Director Brian Bailey’s thoughts on the ECU bowl game that will take place in Birmingham, Alabama on December 27 as the Pirates take on Coastal Carolina.

Click the video above to see more or click the audio version.