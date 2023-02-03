GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This week’s podcast is all things Carolina Hurricanes.

The Carolina Hurricanes won their eighth straight game after Tuesday night’s overtime win over the Los Angeles Kings. The team then beat Buffalo in the last game before this weekend’s All-Star game.

Tuesday’s win was a thriller, to say the least.

The Canes were down 4-1 in the third period before tying it up just before the end of regulation. In overtime, Sebastian Aho, a player who has been consistently hot, had the game-winning goal. You would’ve thought the roof at PNC Arena was going to explode.

WNCT’s own Ryan Harper attended the game and can tell us all about it.

Click the video above to see more or click the audio version.