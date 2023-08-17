GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As high school football season approaches, a lot of people are excited. But football fans in Eastern North Carolina take it up a notch.

Chris Miller, who writes for The Daily News in Jacksonville, knows all about this. Miller covers the high schools in Onslow County including some in Duplin County. He covers all sports, but definitely, football keeps him the busiest.

Despite that, he finds time to cover many other sports all season, including those that might not get as much credit or exposure. One of the stories he felt the most honored to do was a softball piece about a player from Swansboro who honored her late father by playing in the game.

When he’s not reporting on sports, Miller is also a professional sports fan, cheering on teams such as the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Braves and UNC Tar Heels.

