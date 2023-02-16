GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We’ve got a special guest for this week’s podcast.

Mike Houston, the head coach of the East Carolina University football team, joins us to talk all things sports.

Houston is in his fourth year in the role of the head coach of the Pirates. He’s been working to keep the Pirates on the right track after a successful stint as a coach elsewhere.

Houston discussed the experience of winning the Birmingham Bowl in December, how the team will look this season and expectations for 2023, being the Siren Sounder at a recent Carolina Hurricanes game and more.

Click the video above to see more or click the audio version.