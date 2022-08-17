GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The high school football season is now in full swing.

Touchdown Friday: Week 1 schedule

Most of the games have been scheduled for Friday but some are moving to Thursday due to the threat of rain. Despite that, there’s still a buzz in the air as teams make final preps before their season kicks off.

WNCT Podcast Network

The 9 On Your Side Sports Team is getting ready for another high school football season and the return of Touchdown Friday, which kicks off at 11:05 pm on WNCT. In this edition of 9OYS Sports talk, Sports Director Brian Bailey, Anchor Ken Watlington, and Digital Content Manager Jason O. Boyd give an inside look at what it takes to make Touchdown Friday happen during the season.