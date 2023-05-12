GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’re a fan of all things East Carolina University sports, you’ve probably seen this name.

Stephen Igoe created Hoist the Colours, the East Carolina part of 247sports.com, in 2010. HTC is called the premiere place for inside information on ECU sports and recruiting. Igoe attends a lot of ECU athletics, meetings and sporting events to gather his information. He writes articles on it to keep Pirate Nation up to date on all things ECU.

He graduated from East Carolina in 2014 with a degree in Communications. Igoe said he wanted to stay in sports and refers to what he does now as his dream job … getting to talk about sports all day.

Igoe also recently agreed to a deal with Inner Banks Media to host “Hoist the Colours,” a radio show that airs each weekday. It debuted at the beginning of May. You can listen to it from noon to 1 p.m. every weekday on 94.3 The Game.

