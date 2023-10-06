KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — If you need a trustworthy place to get all your information on high school football and more in the Lenoir and Greene Counties area, this is a place for you to look.

Neuse News Sports is a website that has articles on all high school sports in those areas, including football, soccer, volleyball, basketball and more.

Trey Scott is a sports reporter at Neuse News Sports and used to coach football at Greene Central.

They also have a daily email newsletter so you can stay up to date on the latest sports news.

