Get local news, weather and video in the palm of your hand with WNCT9’s free news app.

A new and improved version of the app is here and it has many new features you’ve asked for! The WNCT9 News App Version is available for free today.

Features & Enhancements:

Navigate easily through local news and information that’s important to you

Stay informed of breaking news with Eyewitness News alerts — alerting for breaking news, severe weather, and traffic. Our Alert Center displays all recent alerts in one location within the app, not just on your phone’s notification screen

View local news videos embedded within stories or at full screen as well as live streaming all newscasts

More robust weather section with local Detailed 7 Day Futurecasts, interactive radar, maps, and video. NEW: Robust ocean and bay weather and marine data and information

Stay in-the-know on school, business, religious closings and parking bans

Help shape local coverage by submitting photos and news tips through ReportIt

Improved and easy sharing of interesting articles via e-mail, Facebook® and Twitter™

The WNCT9 app is available in the Apple App Store and the Android Play Store. Download or updatenow!