10 tips for North Carolina voters on election day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - While the outcome of the 2020 presidential election will be heavily influenced by swing states, the presence of third-party candidates on the ballot increases the unpredictability of which presidential nominee will win North Carolina.

According to a recent poll conducted by The New York Times/ Siena College, presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden is up three points in North Carolina in his race against President Donald Trump. Both candidates and their teams continue to ramp up campaigning efforts in the Tar Heel State as Election Day nears, hoping to gain enough support to secure North Carolina's popular and electoral votes.