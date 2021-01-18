2021 Inauguration Day schedule: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take office Wednesday

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn into office Wednesday for the 59th presidential inauguration in U.S. history.

This year’s inaugural theme “America United” aims to restore “the soul of America,” bring the country together and create “a path to a brighter future.”

(L-R) Dr. Jill Biden and President-elect Joe Biden speak during the “We The People” virtual concert celebrating the 59th Presidential Inauguration broadcast on January 17, 2021. (Photo by Handout/ActBlue/Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty Images)

While Americans have been discouraged from traveling to the nation’s capital due to threats of possible violence following the deadly Capitol riots earlier this month, the Presidential Inaugural Committee is offering many ways for citizens to celebrate from home this week.

With a handful of virtual events, Americans are encouraged to honor the tradition with “a diverse array of inspiring speakers and community leaders across the country,” the committee said.

It all kicked off Sunday, with a first-of-its-kind virtual concert hosted by Keegan Michael-Key and Debra Messing.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump will be sent off with a departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, according to a person familiar with the planning who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Trump’s plans have not been formally announced. In discussion, officials are considering a color guard, military band and 21-gun salute for the event.

Here’s what’s scheduled for Biden’s inauguration this week:

MONDAY, JANUARY 18

ALL DAY: “United We Serve” National Day of Service

The National Day of Service Monday aims to honor Martin Luther King Jr. after a weekend of service events across the U.S. The committee said it’s “an opportunity for all Americans to unite and serve at a time when the global pandemic calls on all of us to work together and support our communities.” The Biden-Harris administration and the inaugural committee recommend finding opportunities nearby or virtually to help out your community. Examples include creating cards for patients recovering from COVID-19, writing letters to seniors in nursing homes, knitting blankets for the homeless, contactless food or warm coat donations to a nonprofit and individual neighborhood clean-up.

More information can be found at https://bideninaugural.org/day-of-service/.

8 p.m. EST: “United We Serve” A Celebration of the National MLK Day of Service

The National Day of Service will culminate in an hourlong celebration with speakers and storytelling that celebrates Marking Luther King Jr.’s legacy and the incoming administration’s commitment to service. Those who will take part in the event include Rev. Dr. Bernice King, Martin Luther King III, Aloe Blacc, Chesca, Rep. Sharice Davids, Rosario Dawson, Andra Day, Yo-Yo Ma, Rev. Al Sharpton, Sean Patrick Thomas, Diane Warren, Lynn Whitfield and Bebe Winans.

The event will be streamed at BidenInaugural.org/watch and on the committee’s YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch pages.

(L-R) Doug Emhoff and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speak during the “We The People” virtual concert celebrating the 59th Presidential Inauguration broadcast on January 17, 2021. T(Photo by Handout/ActBlue/Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty Images)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 19

12 p.m. EST: I Do Solemnly Swear: The U.S. Presidential Inauguration

Discovery Inc. and Discovery Education are providing a virtual learning experience to educators, students, and families. Dr. Jill Biden will greet the students, followed by a series of interviews from inaugural experts and historians.

Discovery Education is offering additional learning resources on the historic event at discoveryeducation.com/learn/inauguration/.



You can watch the event live at discoveryeducation.com and it’ll air the same week on Discovery Family and in Spanish on Discovery Familia.

5:30 p.m. EST: Nationwide COVID-19 Memorial

The committee is hosting a memorial of the lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cities around the country are invited to illuminate buildings and ring church bells at 5:30 p.m. EST for a “national moment of unity and remembrance.”

In Washington, D.C., a lighting ceremony will be held around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

More information is provided at BidenInaugural.org/covidmemorial. The event will be streamed live on NewsNationNow.com.

Thousands of U.S. flags are seen at the National Mall, as part of a memorial paying tribute to the U.S. citizens who have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), near the Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, in Washington, U.S., January 18, 2021. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20

10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. EST: Our White House: An Inaugural Celebration for Young Americans

The committee is hosting a livestream for young Americans before and during the inaugural ceremonies. Entertainer and advocate Keke Palmer is hosting the event, and it’ll include a special message from Dr. Jill Biden as well as commentary from historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Erica Armstrong Dunbar. It also includes segments produced by Nickelodeon and the Library of Congress, excerpts of student voices from PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs “We the Young People” programming, and trivia questions.

The event will be livestreamed at BidenInaugural.org/youth and on the committee’s YouTube channel.

TBD: Inaugural Ceremonies

Biden and Harris will be sworn in at the inaugural ceremony and deliver their inaugural address. The event will take place on the West front of the U.S. Capitol building, with health and safety protocols in place to protect public health. In-person attendance is limited to Congress. The National Park Service and the Secret Service have shut down the National Mall from last Friday through Thursday, and access to the Washington Monument has been closed for two weeks.

Chairs are positioned socially distanced from each other as preparations take place for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on January 16, 2021. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

TBD: Pass in Review

Following the ceremony, Biden and Harris will participate in a Pass in Review on the East front with members of the military. It’s a longstanding military tradition that reflects the peaceful transfer of power to a new commander-in-chief.

TBD: Wreath Laying at Arlington National Cemetery

Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff are scheduled to visit Arlington National Cemetery Wednesday to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. They’ll be joined by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, President George W. Bush and Laura Bush, and President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton.

TBD: Presidential Escort

Joe Biden will receive a presidential escort from 15th Street to the White House. Every branch of the military will be represented, including The U.S. Army Band, a Joint Service Honor Guard, and the Commander-in-Chief’s Guard and Fife and Drum Corps from the 3rd U.S. Infantry “The Old Guard.”

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 17: Signs reading “2021 Biden Harris Inauguration” can be seen within the expanded protective perimeter around the White House on January 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

TBD: Virtual Parade Across America

A televised “Parade Across America” will feature “diverse, dynamic performances in communities across the country,” the committee said.

8:30 p.m. EST: Celebrating America Primetime Special

Actor Tom Hanks is hosting a 90-minute special featuring remarks from Biden and Harris, as well as performances that the inaugural committee described as representing “the rich diversity and extensive talent America” has to offer. “Celebrating America” will include appearances from Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Eva Longoria, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake and Kerry Washington.

