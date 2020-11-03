9OYS Coverage: 2020 Election

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) 9 On Your Side is your Local Election Headquarters and we are bringing you the latest on election day across eastern North Carolina.

Poll workers and election officials are preparing voting sites to open at 6:30 a.m.

The polls will close at 7:30 p.m., however, if you are in line at or by 7:30 you will be able to cast your vote.

Voters will have to wait at least six feet apart and voting both booths will also be six feet apart.

State officials say more that 3.6 million people in North Carolina cast their ballot during one-stop early voting.

Dave Davis, Pitt County Board of Elections says, “The goal is to try and get the voter in and out as quickly as we can to limit the possible spread of anything and to also keep the line moving because we are going to have the social distancing.”

Safety measures will continue on election day to ensure all voters are safe while voting.

Safety measure include:

Social distancing markers inside and outside polling sites

Hand sanitizer and masks will be provided to election workers

Single-use pens will be provided to voters in counties that use hand-marked paper ballots

Voters are not required to have an ID to vote.

Stay with 9OYS for more updates on election day!