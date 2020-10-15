9OYS Coverage: Early voting across ENC

(WNCT) 9 On Your Side is bringing you the latest on early voting across eastern North Carolina.

Early voting in Greenville

It was a beautiful day in Greenville for the first day of early voting, almost perfect for waiting in long lines.

Long lines like the ones at Alice Keene Park, an early voting site in Greenville.

Many people waited, almost as long as three hours, to cast their ballot.

The park offered in-person and curbside voting, making sure everyone could have the opportunity to exercise their right to vote.

Later in the day, the Pitt County Democratic Party held a small rally, encouraging people to “vote blue”.

This is in contrast to President Trump’s visit at the Pitt-Greenville Airport, where many supporters packed the stands and cheered for their candidate.

No matter what side people are supporting, there’s no doubt that North Carolinians are making sure their voices are being heard.







Early voting in Morehead City

EARLY VOTING SITES IN CARTERET COUNTY 8:00AM-7:30PM:

BOARD OF ELECTIONS OFFICE, 1702 Live Oak Street, Suite 200, Beaufort, NC 28516

FORT BENJAMIN PARK RECREATION CENTER, 100 McQueen Ave. Newport, NC 28570

MOREHEAD CITY PARK RECREATION CENTER, 1600 Fisher Street Morehead City, NC 28557

WESTERN PARK COMMUNITY CENTER, 275 Old Highway 58 Cedar Point, NC 28584

Early voting in Onslow County

People in Onslow County are braving hours in line to cast their votes early.

As of 2 p.m. the county’s board of elections reports 1,840 ballots have been cast.

Employees told 9OYS they’re not surprised by the heavy turn-out on the first day of early voting; they were expecting it.

Lines wrapped around the Jacksonville Commons Recreation Center for people to vote in person.

Some even had lawn chairs to sit while they wait.

Cars also stretched into the street for people waiting for curbside voting.

Precincts opened at 8 a.m., but poll workers say people lined up as early as 6 a.m.

Some voters said they waited two to three hours to cast their ballot.

They call it their civic duty to vote, saying this is the way to spark change.

Onslow County voter, Nelda Bryant said, “Your voices are heard, you do need to vote, each vote makes a difference.”

“I’m under the belief that if you don’t vote, you shouldn’t complain after the election,” said Linda Brandp, another Onslow County voter.

Onslow County voters can cast their early ballots at five one-stop sites:

County’s board of elections

Jacksonville Commons Recreation Center

Onslow County Museum

Swansboro Rotary Center

Sneads Ferry Presbyterian Church

Plenty of people were wearing masks during early voting in Jacksonville, but state elections officials say you are not required to wear one when voting.