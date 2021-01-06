Butterfield, Murphy, Tillis tweet they are safe as chaos, violence marks Electoral College proceedings

WASHINGTON (WNCT) — Congressmen G.K. Butterfield and Greg Murphy posted to Twitter that they were safe after violence broke out during the Electoral College proceedings on Wednesday.

The violence began shortly after the 1 p.m. proceedings to certify Joe Biden as the president-elect via the Electoral College votes. There were reports of shots fired, protesters breeched the Capitol and members of Congress were rushed to safety.

Butterfield and Murphy said they were both safe and condemned the violence.

“I am safe and monitoring the violent uprising that is ongoing at the U.S. Capitol complex. Please pray for our country,” Butterfield said in the tweet.

“Thankfully, my staff and I are safe at the moment,” Murphy said in a tweet. “Americans have a fundamental right to protest, but I categorically condemn the violence taking place at the Capitol right now.”

Other representatives also posted updates to Twitter, including US Sen. Thom Tillis and NC Congressman Richard Hudson.

